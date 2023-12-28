Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures this weekend with sunshine expected on New Year’s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • A few clouds linger early on Thursday morning leaving some fog, but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon.
  • Thursday’s highs will stay near 60 degrees in the afternoon with temperatures dropping to the mid-30s overnight.
  • The cooling trend continues into Friday with highs only reaching the mid-50s.
  • Cold air stays in place as we head into the last weekend of the year with temperatures remaining near freezing.
  • Conditions are expected to be dry for New Year’s plans with cool sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday.
  • Sunday evening’s temperatures will drop to the 40s by the evening to ring in the new year.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read