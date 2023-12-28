FORECAST: Cooler temperatures this weekend with sunshine expected on New Year’s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few clouds linger early on Thursday morning leaving some fog, but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon.

Thursday’s highs will stay near 60 degrees in the afternoon with temperatures dropping to the mid-30s overnight.

The cooling trend continues into Friday with highs only reaching the mid-50s.

Cold air stays in place as we head into the last weekend of the year with temperatures remaining near freezing.

Conditions are expected to be dry for New Year’s plans with cool sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday.

Sunday evening’s temperatures will drop to the 40s by the evening to ring in the new year.

