FORECAST: Cooler temps and cloudy skies

A few showers out there this morning, but nothing too strong, and this dries out this afternoon.

A few showers out there this morning, but nothing too strong, and this dries out this afternoon.

The big benefit of the rain and clouds early is a drop in the heat this afternoon.

Highs just warm to the mid-80s today.

Lower humidity comes in tonight to make it feel even better tomorrow morning.

The 90s are coming back in quickly though, we jump right back into the mid-90s by Thursday with tons of humidity to make it feel near 100 with the heat index again through the weekend.

Afternoon storm chances also come back for late-week plans.

