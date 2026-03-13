FORECAST: Cooler temps Friday, warming back up over the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Much more quiet start to the day, but it is much colder too.
- We’ll warm up to the lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky and breezy southwest winds.
- Warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs in the lower 70s.
- Moisture starts to stream back into the region on Sunday with some isolated downpours.
- Another round of strong storms could move in on Monday.
- Timing is unclear right now but likely leaning more toward the afternoon.
- This front will bring another drop in the temps for St. Patrick’s Day.
- Highs fall back to the 40s by Tuesday.
