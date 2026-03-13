Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temps Friday, warming back up over the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Much more quiet start to the day, but it is much colder too.
  • We’ll warm up to the lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky and breezy southwest winds.
  • Warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs in the lower 70s.
  • Moisture starts to stream back into the region on Sunday with some isolated downpours.
  • Another round of strong storms could move in on Monday.
  • Timing is unclear right now but likely leaning more toward the afternoon.
  • This front will bring another drop in the temps for St. Patrick’s Day.
  • Highs fall back to the 40s by Tuesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read