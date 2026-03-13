FORECAST: Cooler temps Friday, warming back up over the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Much more quiet start to the day, but it is much colder too.

We’ll warm up to the lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky and breezy southwest winds.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

Moisture starts to stream back into the region on Sunday with some isolated downpours.

Another round of strong storms could move in on Monday.

Timing is unclear right now but likely leaning more toward the afternoon.

This front will bring another drop in the temps for St. Patrick’s Day.

Highs fall back to the 40s by Tuesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group