FORECAST: Tuesday will be cooler but showers are possible

FORECAST:

Monday night should remain dry with temperatures staying in the mid-80s.

Clouds return on Tuesday and showers are possible, especially during the morning commute.

Tuesday will feel a little cooler with a high of 85.

Highs remain in the mid-80s for the remainder of the week.

The next best chance for rain comes on Saturday for most of the area.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We’re still watching for Ernesto to form in the Atlantic. This could impact parts of the Caribbean this week before then moving back out to sea.

No impacts for the U.S. are expected at this time.

