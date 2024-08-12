Forecasts

FORECAST: Tuesday will be cooler but showers are possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • Monday night should remain dry with temperatures staying in the mid-80s.
  • Clouds return on Tuesday and showers are possible, especially during the morning commute.
  • Tuesday will feel a little cooler with a high of 85.
  • Highs remain in the mid-80s for the remainder of the week.
  • The next best chance for rain comes on Saturday for most of the area.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

  • We’re still watching for Ernesto to form in the Atlantic. This could impact parts of the Caribbean this week before then moving back out to sea.
  • No impacts for the U.S. are expected at this time.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

