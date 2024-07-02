FORECAST: Cooler temps Tuesday won’t last long

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We get to enjoy a nice break from the heat and steam Tuesday (it’s even more comfortable than Monday) Highs just reach the upper 80s and humidity levels remain low for one more day before it starts to build right back up Wednesday.
- We’ll return to the lower 90s on Wednesday and the humidity will make it feel a touch hotter, but the big heat comes back on the Fourth of July.
- Highs by Thursday return to the mid-90s and the heat index will be at or above 100 again.
- That level of heat remains through the weekend before better storm chances help to take the edge off next week.
- As far as storm chances go for the Fourth and fireworks plans, Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday doesn’t see anything widespread to get in the way. Can’t rule out a few storms popping up here and there, but those should diminish into the evening.
HURRICANE BERYL:
- Beryl remains a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday morning (the earliest a storm has ever reached Cat 5 status in the Atlantic)
- It is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it brushes past Jamaica Wednesday morning. Right now, there are no direct impacts to the U.S., although some remnants may move into Texas next week.
The heat risk is going right back up after a nice break today. We'll likely see heat index values reach close to 105° or higher by Friday. Do take it easy for your Fourth plans. pic.twitter.com/GQL2kTxSmJ— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 2, 2024
