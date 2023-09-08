FORECAST: Cooler temps with rain on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Cooler weather out the door Friday morning. Highs only warm to the upper 80s at best by the afternoon.
- As far as rain goes, we won’t see as much as we did Thursday afternoon and evening, but some isolated downpours are possible. Highest risk for rain is across the mountains and points south of Charlotte.
- The weekend remains unsettled as an area of low pressure remains just out to our west.
- It won’t rain all day Saturday, but it will be wet at times. This helps to hold down highs in the lower 80s all weekend.
- We should be able to find some dry time for Sunday plans.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
- Hurricane Lee exploded to Category 5 status late Thursday night and remains that strong Friday morning.
- It is still forecast to remain a major hurricane through the weekend and thankfully, it stays north of the Caribbean islands.
- A turn to the north is still likely next week to keep it off the Carolina coast, but it could get perilously close to the Northeast or Nova Scotia next weekend.
