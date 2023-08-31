Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler weather moves in as Tropical Storm Idalia moves out

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • While the rain from Tropical Storm Idalia has moved on, it does remain breezy in our area.
  • However, those clouds will start to clear up later this morning, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.
  • Highs are expected to warm up to the lower 80s, with much lower humidity.
  • We will have this amazing weather for the rest of the week and through the holiday weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall to near 60 tonight and stay in the lower 80s tomorrow.
  • Things will then warm up to near 90 by Sunday and Labor Day.
  • The next rain chances don’t arrive until the middle of next week.

