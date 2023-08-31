FORECAST: Cooler weather moves in as Tropical Storm Idalia moves out

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While the rain from Tropical Storm Idalia has moved on, it does remain breezy in our area.

However, those clouds will start to clear up later this morning, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

Highs are expected to warm up to the lower 80s, with much lower humidity.

We will have this amazing weather for the rest of the week and through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to fall to near 60 tonight and stay in the lower 80s tomorrow.

Things will then warm up to near 90 by Sunday and Labor Day.

The next rain chances don’t arrive until the middle of next week.

