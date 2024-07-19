FORECAST: Cooler weather moves in for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be starting a little cooler from this time yesterday, but overall, very similar conditions to the past couple of mornings.
- Visibility does look like it will decrease gradually throughout the early morning before revealing partly sunny skies by late morning or early afternoon.
- Highs today will make it to the upper 80s and will stay there throughout the weekend.
- There is a slight chance for an isolated shower before noon, but things do seem to pick up mainly after about 12 p.m.
- As of right now, today’s rain does look to be non-severe and non-threatening.
- The region will be dealing with on-and-off summer showers over the next several days as that front hangs out over the mountains.
- Tomorrow, showers could develop into something more severe and possibly turn severe, but right now the risk of widespread severe weather is low.
