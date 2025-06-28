FORECAST: Daily chance for afternoon storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are watching some storms that are popping up around the area this evening.
- Nothing too severe, but they do have lots of lightning, which could impact outdoor activities this evening.
- We’ll see storms wind down shortly after sunset.
- We rinse and repeat for tomorrow and Monday before a better chance of more widespread storms arrives on Tuesday.
- Highs back to the upper 80s on Wednesday
- Back to the low 90s by next weekend
