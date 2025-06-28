Forecasts

FORECAST: Daily chance for afternoon storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are watching some storms that are popping up around the area this evening.
  • Nothing too severe, but they do have lots of lightning, which could impact outdoor activities this evening.
  • We’ll see storms wind down shortly after sunset.
  • We rinse and repeat for tomorrow and Monday before a better chance of more widespread storms arrives on Tuesday.
  • Highs back to the upper 80s on Wednesday
  • Back to the low 90s by next weekend

