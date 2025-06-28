FORECAST: Daily chance for afternoon storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching some storms that are popping up around the area this evening.

Nothing too severe, but they do have lots of lightning, which could impact outdoor activities this evening.

We’ll see storms wind down shortly after sunset.

We rinse and repeat for tomorrow and Monday before a better chance of more widespread storms arrives on Tuesday.

Highs back to the upper 80s on Wednesday

Back to the low 90s by next weekend

