FORECAST: Daily rain chances will continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for another hot few days with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms.
  • This evening should be fairly quiet weather-wise with a few showers up in the foothills and high country.
  • A better chance of rain showers for the Metro arrives as we head into Sunday evening.
  • Highs this week will climb into the lower 90s with isolated storm chances.
  • Heat index values will be close to the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday.

