FORECAST: Daily rain chances will continue

FORECAST:
- We are in for another hot few days with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms.
- This evening should be fairly quiet weather-wise with a few showers up in the foothills and high country.
- A better chance of rain showers for the Metro arrives as we head into Sunday evening.
- Highs this week will climb into the lower 90s with isolated storm chances.
- Heat index values will be close to the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group