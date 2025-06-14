FORECAST: Daily rain chances will continue

FORECAST:

We are in for another hot few days with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms.

This evening should be fairly quiet weather-wise with a few showers up in the foothills and high country.

A better chance of rain showers for the Metro arrives as we head into Sunday evening.

Highs this week will climb into the lower 90s with isolated storm chances.

Heat index values will be close to the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday.

