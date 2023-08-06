FORECAST: Damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning to round off the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’ll be wrapping up the weekend on a hot and humid note.

Highs in the lower 90s will feel like 100 with the heat index today.

We’ll also be watching for storms to fire up off the mountains later this afternoon, some of which could be severe.

Damaging winds are the primary threat along with heavy rain and lightning.

Another risk for severe storms comes our way tomorrow and that storm risk is even higher than today’s.

It will also feel more humid tomorrow ahead of a cold front which is what is bringing the bigger storm risk.

Most of our area is currently in a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for Monday.

Damaging winds are again the main threat tomorrow, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

The weather then calms down for most of the rest of the week thereafter.

