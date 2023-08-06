Forecasts

FORECAST: Damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning to round off the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
We’ll be wrapping up the weekend on a hot and humid note.

  • Highs in the lower 90s will feel like 100 with the heat index today.
  • We’ll also be watching for storms to fire up off the mountains later this afternoon, some of which could be severe.
  • Damaging winds are the primary threat along with heavy rain and lightning.
  • Another risk for severe storms comes our way tomorrow and that storm risk is even higher than today’s.
  • It will also feel more humid tomorrow ahead of a cold front which is what is bringing the bigger storm risk.
  • Most of our area is currently in a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for Monday.
  • Damaging winds are again the main threat tomorrow, but an isolated tornado is also possible.
  • The weather then calms down for most of the rest of the week thereafter.

