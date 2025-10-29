Forecasts

FORECAST: Damp and dreary weather persists, but drier days are ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s damp and dreary again this morning but we do have less rain overall compared to yesterday.
  • Additional showers will develop later this afternoon and evening as the next storm system approaches.
  • Most areas should see about a quarter inch today with higher amounts confined to the mountains and foothills (1-2”).
  • Temps only warm up to the lower 50s once again this afternoon with breezy conditions.
  • Drier weather finally returns tomorrow and we stay quiet through Halloween and the weekend.
  • Temps rebound back to the low to mid 60s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read