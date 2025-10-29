FORECAST: Damp and dreary weather persists, but drier days are ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s damp and dreary again this morning but we do have less rain overall compared to yesterday.

Additional showers will develop later this afternoon and evening as the next storm system approaches.

Most areas should see about a quarter inch today with higher amounts confined to the mountains and foothills (1-2”).

Temps only warm up to the lower 50s once again this afternoon with breezy conditions.

Drier weather finally returns tomorrow and we stay quiet through Halloween and the weekend.

Temps rebound back to the low to mid 60s.

