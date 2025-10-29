FORECAST: Damp and dreary weather persists, but drier days are ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s damp and dreary again this morning but we do have less rain overall compared to yesterday.
- Additional showers will develop later this afternoon and evening as the next storm system approaches.
- Most areas should see about a quarter inch today with higher amounts confined to the mountains and foothills (1-2”).
- Temps only warm up to the lower 50s once again this afternoon with breezy conditions.
- Drier weather finally returns tomorrow and we stay quiet through Halloween and the weekend.
- Temps rebound back to the low to mid 60s.
