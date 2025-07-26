Forecasts

FORECAST: Dangerous heat today, minimal rain chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re continuing to track dangerous heat and humidity for the weekend.
  • A Heat Advisory is in place for most of our area outside of the mountains today, where temperatures near 100 will feel like 105-108 degrees.
  • Richmond County is under an Extreme Heat Warning, where the heat index will be closer to 110 degrees.
  • Charlotte will likely at least tie the record high of 100 degrees today, which was set back in 2005.
  • It will be a similar story for Sunday, with temperatures even a degree or two higher than what we see today.
  • This dangerous heat will continue through the first half of next week before we start to see an increase in storm chances and more seasonal temperatures by next weekend.

