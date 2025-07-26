FORECAST: Dangerous heat today, minimal rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re continuing to track dangerous heat and humidity for the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in place for most of our area outside of the mountains today, where temperatures near 100 will feel like 105-108 degrees.

Richmond County is under an Extreme Heat Warning, where the heat index will be closer to 110 degrees.

Charlotte will likely at least tie the record high of 100 degrees today, which was set back in 2005.

It will be a similar story for Sunday, with temperatures even a degree or two higher than what we see today.

This dangerous heat will continue through the first half of next week before we start to see an increase in storm chances and more seasonal temperatures by next weekend.

