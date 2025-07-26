FORECAST: Dangerous heat today, minimal rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re continuing to track dangerous heat and humidity for the weekend.
- A Heat Advisory is in place for most of our area outside of the mountains today, where temperatures near 100 will feel like 105-108 degrees.
- Richmond County is under an Extreme Heat Warning, where the heat index will be closer to 110 degrees.
- Charlotte will likely at least tie the record high of 100 degrees today, which was set back in 2005.
- It will be a similar story for Sunday, with temperatures even a degree or two higher than what we see today.
- This dangerous heat will continue through the first half of next week before we start to see an increase in storm chances and more seasonal temperatures by next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group