FORECAST: Day begins warmer than usual and continues to heat up

It’s going to be another really nice day out there today.

Starting off a little bit on the warmer side compared to the past couple of mornings.

Starting temperatures are in the 40s for the metro and 30s for the higher elevations.

Daytime temperatures will warm to the low 70s both today and tomorrow with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

There may be an enhanced fire risk this afternoon for the higher elevations as wind gusts will be over 15 mph.

Looking forward to the workweek

Mostly sunny skies with light winds expected for the workweek.

Temperatures will eventually trend close to the low 80s by mid-week before dipping back down to the 60s for the weekend.

Next best chance of rain looks like it’ll come Friday morning with an approaching front.

It looks like Friday’s rain won’t amount to too much--just a few light showers.

Saturday’s rain, however, does look to be a little bit more on the steady side.

As of right now, one of the models has rain moving in late morning and continuing throughout much of the afternoon, but that is subject to change.

