FORECAST: Downpours expected to move in this afternoon

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Things were all quiet this morning, but a quick round of downpours is expected to come this afternoon.
  • Some brief heavy rain with lightning is possible, but major storms are not expected.
  • This starts to dry out later this afternoon, with just a low risk of rain this evening.
  • Highs today will be a touch cooler thanks to the clouds and rain, but still in the mid-70s.
  • Dry and mild weather all weekend, with highs remaining in the mid-70s, before a sharp cooldown next week.
  • We plunged to the lower 60s on Monday and will be stuck in the mid-50s by Tuesday.
  • Freezing temperatures are likely by Tuesday morning.

