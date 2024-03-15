FORECAST: Downpours expected to move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Things were all quiet this morning, but a quick round of downpours is expected to come this afternoon.

Some brief heavy rain with lightning is possible, but major storms are not expected.

This starts to dry out later this afternoon, with just a low risk of rain this evening.

Highs today will be a touch cooler thanks to the clouds and rain, but still in the mid-70s.

Dry and mild weather all weekend, with highs remaining in the mid-70s, before a sharp cooldown next week.

We plunged to the lower 60s on Monday and will be stuck in the mid-50s by Tuesday.

Freezing temperatures are likely by Tuesday morning.

