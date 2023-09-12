FORECAST: Downpours expected this afternoon, highs return to the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The heat and humidity will be sticking around today; however, the downpours are coming back this afternoon.
- Highs are expected to return to the upper 80s this afternoon, with heat index values hitting the low to mid 90s.
- Heavy rain will be in spots this afternoon and evening before drying up overnight.
- A few showers will be left over on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region, but then some amazing weather comes in for the remainder of the week.
- By Friday, highs are expected to reach 80 degrees, while overnight temperatures fall into the 50s.
- We will have dry weather to start the weekend, but the rain will creep back in by Sunday.
