FORECAST: Downpours expected this afternoon, highs return to the upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around today; however, the downpours are coming back this afternoon.

Highs are expected to return to the upper 80s this afternoon, with heat index values hitting the low to mid 90s.

Heavy rain will be in spots this afternoon and evening before drying up overnight.

A few showers will be left over on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region, but then some amazing weather comes in for the remainder of the week.

By Friday, highs are expected to reach 80 degrees, while overnight temperatures fall into the 50s.

We will have dry weather to start the weekend, but the rain will creep back in by Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group