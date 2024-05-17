FORECAST: Downpours, lightning expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Things will be clear and calm this morning before rain chances come back this afternoon.
- However, we are not expecting any big storms today, just downpours with some lightning.
- Highs will remain around 80 degrees as another round of scattered showers and storms moves in this weekend.
- While these won’t wash out your weekend plans, you will need the umbrellas with you.
- The main threats again will be heavy rain and lightning, with a very low risk of strong winds.
- Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 70s as drier weather makes its way to us next week.
