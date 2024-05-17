FORECAST: Downpours, lightning expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Things will be clear and calm this morning before rain chances come back this afternoon.

However, we are not expecting any big storms today, just downpours with some lightning.

Highs will remain around 80 degrees as another round of scattered showers and storms moves in this weekend.

While these won’t wash out your weekend plans, you will need the umbrellas with you.

The main threats again will be heavy rain and lightning, with a very low risk of strong winds.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 70s as drier weather makes its way to us next week.

