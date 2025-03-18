FORECAST: Dramatic cool-down expected by the end of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking a big jump in temperatures on Wednesday.

After a slightly warmer start, we will likely see some locations approach up to 80 degrees.

That warmth isn’t expected to last, however, due to a cold front.

We will see a dramatic cool-down by the end of the week.

And patchy frost will be possible by Friday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group