FORECAST: Dramatically cooler weather paired with morning showers

Rain showers have started up already this morning and will continue to fill in as the morning goes on.

We have big storms — not major amounts of rain today — but it will be steady at times.

The highest rain totals will be in the mountains, about 1-3 inches expected. Roughly about a half inch in the metro.

No big flood concerns, but a minor risk for the high country.

The dramatically cooler weather is the big deal.

Highs may not even get to 80 degrees this afternoon.

The last time we had a high below 80° was back on June 22nd!

The heat and humidity return for the weekend as highs return to near 90 and the heat index climbs into the mid-90s.

