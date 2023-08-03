FORECAST: Dramatically cooler weather paired with morning showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Rain showers have started up already this morning and will continue to fill in as the morning goes on.
- We have big storms — not major amounts of rain today — but it will be steady at times.
- The highest rain totals will be in the mountains, about 1-3 inches expected. Roughly about a half inch in the metro.
- No big flood concerns, but a minor risk for the high country.
The dramatically cooler weather is the big deal.
- Highs may not even get to 80 degrees this afternoon.
- The last time we had a high below 80° was back on June 22nd!
- The heat and humidity return for the weekend as highs return to near 90 and the heat index climbs into the mid-90s.
