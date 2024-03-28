Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry afternoon expected with temperatures in the mid-60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We can expect a few leftover showers early this morning before things start to dry out.
  • Skies will clear out by this afternoon, warming temperatures to the mid-60s.
  • Even better weather is expected to come our way by Friday, with highs returning to nearly 70 degrees.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s by Easter Sunday.
  • This will be the first time this month that we will have a completely dry Friday and weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read