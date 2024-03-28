FORECAST: Dry afternoon expected with temperatures in the mid-60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect a few leftover showers early this morning before things start to dry out.
- Skies will clear out by this afternoon, warming temperatures to the mid-60s.
- Even better weather is expected to come our way by Friday, with highs returning to nearly 70 degrees.
- Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s by Easter Sunday.
- This will be the first time this month that we will have a completely dry Friday and weekend.
