FORECAST: Dry afternoon expected with temperatures in the mid-60s

FORECAST:

We can expect a few leftover showers early this morning before things start to dry out.

Skies will clear out by this afternoon, warming temperatures to the mid-60s.

Even better weather is expected to come our way by Friday, with highs returning to nearly 70 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s by Easter Sunday.

This will be the first time this month that we will have a completely dry Friday and weekend.

A bit gray early today, but sunshine returns this afternoon. Temps warm nicely into the middle 60s. pic.twitter.com/7UnNcFMS2K — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 28, 2024

WEATHER RESOURCES:

