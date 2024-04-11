FORECAST: Dry air decreases chance for heavy rain, severe storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Dry air infiltrated the Carolinas overnight, cutting down the coverage of rain and storms significantly for the morning hours. We’ll be battling that dry air for most of the day, especially around the metro.

We can expect to still see some showers and storms this afternoon in the high country and our South Carolina counties, but the overall severe threat is much lower today as storms will be much more isolated. The severe threat is not zero, but also not especially high.

We could also have some strong winds this morning, so wind advisories have been issued for Lancaster and Chesterfield counties.

After today, we are done with rain chances for a while, with temperatures expected to warm up in the next few days. We will cool off briefly on Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s, but by Sunday we will return to the low 80s for much of next week!

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group