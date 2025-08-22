FORECAST: Dry Friday night football, but heat and storms ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s not very pretty out there but at least we’re dry for Friday night football.

Outside of a chance of a stray storm in the afternoon, the weekend will be good for outdoor plans as well.

Be ready for some heat with highs in the upper 80s.

But starting Monday, it will feel much much better.

