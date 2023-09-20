FORECAST: Dry and quiet through the end of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will have a bit of a cloudy start to the day, but the sunshine is expected to return Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

It will be dry and quiet through the end of the week as temperatures fall to the upper 70s by Friday.

The chance for rain increases slightly as we head into the weekend.

A coastal storm is expected to bring a few spotty showers for some neighbors in east Charlotte on Saturday.

We’ll see more clouds than anything else, and this will drop temperatures into the mid-70s for highs on the first official day of fall.

We all get to enjoy another amazing day with temps warming to near seasonal averages in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine. The mountains barely get to near 70° and barely 80° for the foothills. pic.twitter.com/3a2oC4oqj3 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 20, 2023

