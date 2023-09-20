Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry and quiet through the end of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will have a bit of a cloudy start to the day, but the sunshine is expected to return Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
  • It will be dry and quiet through the end of the week as temperatures fall to the upper 70s by Friday.
  • The chance for rain increases slightly as we head into the weekend.
  • A coastal storm is expected to bring a few spotty showers for some neighbors in east Charlotte on Saturday.
  • We’ll see more clouds than anything else, and this will drop temperatures into the mid-70s for highs on the first official day of fall.

