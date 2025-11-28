Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry start to weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s an even colder start to our day with temperatures this morning in the 20s!
  • We will stay chilly through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
  • Breezes out of the northwest will add a little bit more chill, too.
  • Skies stay nice and clear today and tomorrow with similar temperatures as we start the weekend.
  • We’ll start to see some changes to the forecast starting Sunday as a storm system brings a few showers to the Carolinas.
  • A better chance for widespread rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday.
  • The mountains could get a wintry mix with the start of that second system before transitioning to rain.
  • Along with the incoming wet weather, temperatures stay below normal with highs on either side of 50.

