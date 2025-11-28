FORECAST: Dry start to weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s an even colder start to our day with temperatures this morning in the 20s!

We will stay chilly through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezes out of the northwest will add a little bit more chill, too.

Skies stay nice and clear today and tomorrow with similar temperatures as we start the weekend.

We’ll start to see some changes to the forecast starting Sunday as a storm system brings a few showers to the Carolinas.

A better chance for widespread rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

The mountains could get a wintry mix with the start of that second system before transitioning to rain.

Along with the incoming wet weather, temperatures stay below normal with highs on either side of 50.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group