FORECAST: Dry weather, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We keep the amazing weather that we enjoyed yesterday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s (average high this time of the year is 63°).
- The warmer air and dry conditions (with an increased wind) will lead to a higher fire risk across the region.
- That threat will remain until we get more rain this weekend.
- Speaking of which, our Saturday still looks to be fairly quiet for most of the day with just scattered showers possible.
- A line of downpours then comes our way overnight into Sunday morning.
- These could be strong to severe with another damaging wind threat like we saw last week. More details to come as we head to the end of the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group