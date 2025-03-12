Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry weather, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We keep the amazing weather that we enjoyed yesterday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s (average high this time of the year is 63°).
  • The warmer air and dry conditions (with an increased wind) will lead to a higher fire risk across the region.
  • That threat will remain until we get more rain this weekend.
  • Speaking of which, our Saturday still looks to be fairly quiet for most of the day with just scattered showers possible.
  • A line of downpours then comes our way overnight into Sunday morning.
  • These could be strong to severe with another damaging wind threat like we saw last week. More details to come as we head to the end of the week.

