FORECAST: Dry weather, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees

We keep the amazing weather that we enjoyed yesterday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s (average high this time of the year is 63°).

The warmer air and dry conditions (with an increased wind) will lead to a higher fire risk across the region.

That threat will remain until we get more rain this weekend.

Speaking of which, our Saturday still looks to be fairly quiet for most of the day with just scattered showers possible.

A line of downpours then comes our way overnight into Sunday morning.

These could be strong to severe with another damaging wind threat like we saw last week. More details to come as we head to the end of the week.

