FORECAST: Drying out and cooling down to start the week

FORECAST:
- Weather alerts are up for the evening shows as a line of strong storms will move through the Carolinas Early Sunday morning. With heavy rain and damaging winds being the primary threat.
- However, with all the rain we saw this past week, it won’t take much wind to bring down trees.
- A WIND ADVISORY is up area wide for Sunday winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times.
- We dry out for Monday and Tuesday before our next storm system arrives on Wednesday into Thursday.
- This still appears to be all rain by the foothills and high country could see a freezing rain mix.
- This could shift as we get closer so stay tuned.
