FORECAST: Drying out and cooling down to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Weather alerts are up for the evening shows as a line of strong storms will move through the Carolinas Early Sunday morning. With heavy rain and damaging winds being the primary threat.

However, with all the rain we saw this past week, it won’t take much wind to bring down trees.

A WIND ADVISORY is up area wide for Sunday winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times.

We dry out for Monday and Tuesday before our next storm system arrives on Wednesday into Thursday.

This still appears to be all rain by the foothills and high country could see a freezing rain mix.

This could shift as we get closer so stay tuned.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group