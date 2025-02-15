Forecasts

FORECAST: Drying out and cooling down to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Weather alerts are up for the evening shows as a line of strong storms will move through the Carolinas Early Sunday morning. With heavy rain and damaging winds being the primary threat.
  • However, with all the rain we saw this past week, it won’t take much wind to bring down trees.
  • A WIND ADVISORY is up area wide for Sunday winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times.
  • We dry out for Monday and Tuesday before our next storm system arrives on Wednesday into Thursday.
  • This still appears to be all rain by the foothills and high country could see a freezing rain mix.
  • This could shift as we get closer so stay tuned.

