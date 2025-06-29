FORECAST: Drying out for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for some hot & humid conditions the next few days.
- Tuesday still looks like the best chance for some more widespread rain late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours.
- Not expecting anything severe at this time, but heavy rain will be a threat.
- This rain could linger into Wednesday before we dry out just in time for the Independence Day Weekend.
