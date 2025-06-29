Forecasts

FORECAST: Drying out for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for some hot & humid conditions the next few days.
  • Tuesday still looks like the best chance for some more widespread rain late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours.
  • Not expecting anything severe at this time, but heavy rain will be a threat.
  • This rain could linger into Wednesday before we dry out just in time for the Independence Day Weekend.

