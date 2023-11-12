FORECAST: Early AM rain leaves behind cool cloudy Sunday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another cloudy and cool start out Sunday morning. The AM rain is quickly moving eastward leaving behind my cloudy skies and cool air.
- Highs today will be about 5 degrees below average today as temperatures will make it to the upper 50s/60s.
- Rain chances will stay low for much of the work week.
- Rain expected Thursday morning for most of the region but it will not amount to much.
- About .10 of an inch of rain received over the past 48 hours.
- Highs will gradually trend warmer towards the end of the work week heading back to the upper 60s/low 70s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group