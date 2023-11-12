Forecasts

FORECAST: Early AM rain leaves behind cool cloudy Sunday afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another cloudy and cool start out Sunday morning. The AM rain is quickly moving eastward leaving behind my cloudy skies and cool air.
  • Highs today will be about 5 degrees below average today as temperatures will make it to the upper 50s/60s.
  • Rain chances will stay low for much of the work week.
  • Rain expected Thursday morning for most of the region but it will not amount to much.
  • About .10 of an inch of rain received over the past 48 hours.
  • Highs will gradually trend warmer towards the end of the work week heading back to the upper 60s/low 70s.

