FORECAST: Early AM rain leaves behind cool cloudy Sunday afternoon

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

Another cloudy and cool start out Sunday morning. The AM rain is quickly moving eastward leaving behind my cloudy skies and cool air.

Highs today will be about 5 degrees below average today as temperatures will make it to the upper 50s/60s.

Rain chances will stay low for much of the work week.

Rain expected Thursday morning for most of the region but it will not amount to much.

About .10 of an inch of rain received over the past 48 hours.

Highs will gradually trend warmer towards the end of the work week heading back to the upper 60s/low 70s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

