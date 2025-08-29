FORECAST: Enjoy clear skies and mid-80s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Sunny and warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend in Charlotte, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Saturday.
- The weekend forecast promises clear skies and favorable conditions for outdoor events, including Around The Crown and The Matthews Alive Festival.
- While Saturday will be mostly sunny, Sunday may see some clouds, but any rain is expected to remain west of the city.
- The weather will be ideal for high school football games and the Duke’s Mayo Classic, with clear skies anticipated.
- On Sunday, although clouds will increase, the majority of the rain is expected to stay over the mountains, west of Charlotte.
- Overall, the weekend weather is set to be pleasant, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the various events planned across the city.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group