Forecasts

FORECAST: Enjoy clear skies and mid-80s this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Sunny and warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend in Charlotte, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Saturday.
  • The weekend forecast promises clear skies and favorable conditions for outdoor events, including Around The Crown and The Matthews Alive Festival.
  • While Saturday will be mostly sunny, Sunday may see some clouds, but any rain is expected to remain west of the city.
  • The weather will be ideal for high school football games and the Duke’s Mayo Classic, with clear skies anticipated.
  • On Sunday, although clouds will increase, the majority of the rain is expected to stay over the mountains, west of Charlotte.
  • Overall, the weekend weather is set to be pleasant, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the various events planned across the city.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read