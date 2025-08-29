FORECAST: Enjoy clear skies and mid-80s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Sunny and warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend in Charlotte, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Saturday.

The weekend forecast promises clear skies and favorable conditions for outdoor events, including Around The Crown and The Matthews Alive Festival.

While Saturday will be mostly sunny, Sunday may see some clouds, but any rain is expected to remain west of the city.

The weather will be ideal for high school football games and the Duke’s Mayo Classic, with clear skies anticipated.

On Sunday, although clouds will increase, the majority of the rain is expected to stay over the mountains, west of Charlotte.

Overall, the weekend weather is set to be pleasant, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the various events planned across the city.

