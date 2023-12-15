FORECAST: Enjoy favorable weather Saturday before major rainmaker Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It’s another 50/50 split this weekend, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- “We’ll hold on to some sunshine on your Saturday but then we’ll see more clouds move in later on,” he said.
- That will set us up for a major rain event on Sunday.
- The good news is that the storm is not going to be too imposing for our area.
- Most of the worst weather and flooding will stay east.
- “However, it’s certainly going to be a wet one so stay inside and watch football or Christmas movies,” Ahrens said.
- The rain is exactly what we need to take a good bite out of the drought.
