FORECAST: Enjoy favorable weather Saturday before major rainmaker Sunday

It’s another 50/50 split this weekend, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

“We’ll hold on to some sunshine on your Saturday but then we’ll see more clouds move in later on,” he said.

That will set us up for a major rain event on Sunday.

The good news is that the storm is not going to be too imposing for our area.

Most of the worst weather and flooding will stay east.

“However, it’s certainly going to be a wet one so stay inside and watch football or Christmas movies,” Ahrens said.

The rain is exactly what we need to take a good bite out of the drought.

