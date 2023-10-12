Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect another shot of rain soon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • There are some more chances of rain as we approach the weekend.
  • Some rain could fall Friday night into early Saturday before conditions dry out again.
  • Sunday will be sunny and breezy.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

