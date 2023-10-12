FORECAST: Expect another shot of rain soon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There are some more chances of rain as we approach the weekend.

Some rain could fall Friday night into early Saturday before conditions dry out again.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group