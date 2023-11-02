FORECAST: Expect bitterly chilly temperatures before slight warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Thursday morning started off bitterly chilly; however, temperatures are slowly expected to recover. This afternoon, we will reach the mid-50s.
- Unfortunately, we are in for another very chilly night with near-freezing temperatures. However, things will bounce back as we head into the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to return to the lower 60s on Friday, followed by the 70s on Saturday.
- We will have a long stretch of more mild weather into next week. However, there will be little to no chance of rain any time soon.
