FORECAST: Expect bitterly chilly temperatures before slight warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Thursday morning started off bitterly chilly; however, temperatures are slowly expected to recover. This afternoon, we will reach the mid-50s.
  • Unfortunately, we are in for another very chilly night with near-freezing temperatures. However, things will bounce back as we head into the weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to return to the lower 60s on Friday, followed by the 70s on Saturday.
  • We will have a long stretch of more mild weather into next week. However, there will be little to no chance of rain any time soon.

