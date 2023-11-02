FORECAST: Expect bitterly chilly temperatures before slight warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Thursday morning started off bitterly chilly; however, temperatures are slowly expected to recover. This afternoon, we will reach the mid-50s.

Unfortunately, we are in for another very chilly night with near-freezing temperatures. However, things will bounce back as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to return to the lower 60s on Friday, followed by the 70s on Saturday.

We will have a long stretch of more mild weather into next week. However, there will be little to no chance of rain any time soon.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group