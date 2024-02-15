Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect bright, sunny day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The ideal weather conditions Charlotte has experienced remain in the forecast.
  • A slight chance of rain remains in the forecast for Saturday night into Sunday.
  • Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s under a bright, sunny sky.
  • Clouds will eventually move in to set up that rain chance this weekend.
  • Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read