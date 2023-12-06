Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect chilly overnight conditions

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • The wind chill outside is making it feel like it’s in the 40s Wednesday afternoon.
  • Those winds will back down tonight and that will allow those temperatures to drop to the upper-20s.
  • “That will just be an aberration, friends,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said. “We’re in for a big warmup the rest of the week.”
  • High temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Saturday.

