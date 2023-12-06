FORECAST: Expect chilly overnight conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The wind chill outside is making it feel like it’s in the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Those winds will back down tonight and that will allow those temperatures to drop to the upper-20s.

“That will just be an aberration, friends,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said. “We’re in for a big warmup the rest of the week.”

High temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Saturday.

