FORECAST: Expect clear skies for several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There will be clear skies over the area for the next several days.

Highs will be near 90 with lows close to 70 through the weekend.

Humidity will remain relatively low until next week.

A hot air mass will arrive Monday or Tuesday which will increase high temps: Mid-to-upper-90s.

Humidity will also be on the rise.

Rain is not in the immediate forecast.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group