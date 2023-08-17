Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect clear skies for several days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • There will be clear skies over the area for the next several days.
  • Highs will be near 90 with lows close to 70 through the weekend.
  • Humidity will remain relatively low until next week.
  • A hot air mass will arrive Monday or Tuesday which will increase high temps: Mid-to-upper-90s.
  • Humidity will also be on the rise.
  • Rain is not in the immediate forecast.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read