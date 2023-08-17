FORECAST: Expect clear skies for several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- There will be clear skies over the area for the next several days.
- Highs will be near 90 with lows close to 70 through the weekend.
- Humidity will remain relatively low until next week.
- A hot air mass will arrive Monday or Tuesday which will increase high temps: Mid-to-upper-90s.
- Humidity will also be on the rise.
- Rain is not in the immediate forecast.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group