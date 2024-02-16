Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect a cooldown this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • There could be spotty rain overnight in the Charlotte area and snow in the mountains.
  • Clouds will start to clear out on Saturday.
  • Highs will be in the low-50s with windy conditions in Charlotte this weekend.
  • Clear skies are in store for most of the work week.

