FORECAST: Expect cooler weather for holiday weekend, followed by warm-up

Amazing weather is expected to continue throughout the day and into the holiday weekend.

Highs are expected to barely reach the lower 80s, accompanied by quite low humidity.

We will kick off the weekend with another cool morning before we warn up to the mid-80s.

A bit more heat is expected to move in for Labor Day as highs warm to near 90 on Sunday and lower 90s by Monday.

However, the mugginess won’t be too bad.

There will not be a rain threat until at least next Wednesday.

