FORECAST: Expect cooler weather for holiday weekend, followed by warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Amazing weather is expected to continue throughout the day and into the holiday weekend.
- Highs are expected to barely reach the lower 80s, accompanied by quite low humidity.
- We will kick off the weekend with another cool morning before we warn up to the mid-80s.
- A bit more heat is expected to move in for Labor Day as highs warm to near 90 on Sunday and lower 90s by Monday.
- However, the mugginess won’t be too bad.
- There will not be a rain threat until at least next Wednesday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group