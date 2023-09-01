Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect cooler weather for holiday weekend, followed by warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Amazing weather is expected to continue throughout the day and into the holiday weekend.
  • Highs are expected to barely reach the lower 80s, accompanied by quite low humidity.
  • We will kick off the weekend with another cool morning before we warn up to the mid-80s.
  • A bit more heat is expected to move in for Labor Day as highs warm to near 90 on Sunday and lower 90s by Monday.
  • However, the mugginess won’t be too bad.
  • There will not be a rain threat until at least next Wednesday.

