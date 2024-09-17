Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect drizzle, foggy conditions overnight

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • Expect more light rain and fog to settle in overnight, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens Tuesday afternoon.
  • Be careful while driving during the morning commute because these conditions can cause poor visibility.
  • Highs will be in the upper 70s and will gradually warm up into the 80s later this week.
  • Skies will clear up as well in time for the weekend.

FORECAST:

