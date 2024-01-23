FORECAST: Expect gloomy conditions for the rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “It’s a little depressing outside but at least it’s a little milder,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
- Temperatures will start in the low-40s Wednesday and end up in the upper-50s.
- But clouds will be abundant for the rest of the week.
- A few more showers could pop up starting Thursday.
