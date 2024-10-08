FORECAST: Expect highs in the 70s, clear skies this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Fall weather has finally arrived.

“Enjoy spectacular weather all through the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

Be prepared for that morning chill, though.

We’ll slip down to the upper 40s before the day gets started through the week.

