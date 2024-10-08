Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect highs in the 70s, clear skies this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Fall weather has finally arrived.
  • “Enjoy spectacular weather all through the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • Be prepared for that morning chill, though.
  • We’ll slip down to the upper 40s before the day gets started through the week.

