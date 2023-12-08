FORECAST: Expect mild, mostly dry conditions ahead of Sunday rainmaker

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- This weekend’s weather will be interesting, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.
- It will be cloudy and mild on Saturday before a powerful cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.
- The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the area included in a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday.
- This does not include the Charlotte metro. However, that could change.
- The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.
- We are expected to get between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. The most rainfall will be west of our area.
- Once this powerful cold front departs Sunday night, we’ll see a major drop in temperatures.
- Highs will be near 70 degrees on Sunday.
- On Monday, the high temperature will dip down to 50 degrees.
- Temps will stay below average for much of next week.
