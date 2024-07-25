Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect a mostly dry weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More showers are possible today and tomorrow but for the weekend, expect those chances to dwindle.
  • Highs will be in the upper-80s by Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

