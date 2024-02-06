FORECAST: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- More great weather is on the way today with sunshine and near-seasonal highs in the mid-50s.
- It will feel cooler today thanks to a breezy northeast wind coming in.
- Temperatures are expected to rebound back to near 60 by Thursday, and we’ll be in the 60s by the weekend.
- We are in the middle of the driest stretch of weather since early November, with no rain at least through Friday.
- However, the weekend does look unsettled, with a higher risk of rain on Sunday.
