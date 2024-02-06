FORECAST: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

More great weather is on the way today with sunshine and near-seasonal highs in the mid-50s.

It will feel cooler today thanks to a breezy northeast wind coming in.

Temperatures are expected to rebound back to near 60 by Thursday, and we’ll be in the 60s by the weekend.

We are in the middle of the driest stretch of weather since early November, with no rain at least through Friday.

However, the weekend does look unsettled, with a higher risk of rain on Sunday.

