FORECAST: Expect showers and storms on Thursday

  • High temperatures remained in the 80s Wednesday with the help of cloud cover.
  • Thursday will be significantly cooler with a high near 80 degrees.
  • A stationary front Thursday will bring numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms to the area.
  • The severe weather risks are slim.
  • However, flooding could be an issue, especially north and west of Charlotte.

