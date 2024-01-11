FORECAST: Expect some strong storms on Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“It’s time to go back into the storm prep routine,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.

Rain and some strong storms are in Friday’s weather forecast.

There are some key differences between Tuesday’s storms and the next round.

Tomorrow’s system is not expected to be as strong.

Rain will arrive around noon.

“Then a few thunderstorms will amble on through around sunset,” Ahrens said.

The storms are expected to bring strong winds.

Things should calm down after 9 p.m.

After that, a beautiful weekend is in store.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group