FORECAST: Expect some strong storms on Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “It’s time to go back into the storm prep routine,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.
- Rain and some strong storms are in Friday’s weather forecast.
- There are some key differences between Tuesday’s storms and the next round.
- Tomorrow’s system is not expected to be as strong.
- Rain will arrive around noon.
- “Then a few thunderstorms will amble on through around sunset,” Ahrens said.
- The storms are expected to bring strong winds.
- Things should calm down after 9 p.m.
- After that, a beautiful weekend is in store.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group