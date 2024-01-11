Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect some strong storms on Friday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • “It’s time to go back into the storm prep routine,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.
  • Rain and some strong storms are in Friday’s weather forecast.
  • There are some key differences between Tuesday’s storms and the next round.
  • Tomorrow’s system is not expected to be as strong.
  • Rain will arrive around noon.
  • “Then a few thunderstorms will amble on through around sunset,” Ahrens said.
  • The storms are expected to bring strong winds.
  • Things should calm down after 9 p.m.
  • After that, a beautiful weekend is in store.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read