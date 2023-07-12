FORECAST: Expect some Thursday afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Humidity will increase Thursday with heat index values moving up to nearly 100 degrees.

The good news is that there will be more clouds and storms around to keep it from getting even hotter.

Storm chances will pick up by the end of the week and into Saturday.

The best chance for rain in Charlotte will be on Saturday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group