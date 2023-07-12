Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect some Thursday afternoon storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Wednesday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Austin Chaney

Humidity will increase Thursday with heat index values moving up to nearly 100 degrees.

  • Humidity will increase Thursday with heat index values moving up to nearly 100 degrees.
  • The good news is that there will be more clouds and storms around to keep it from getting even hotter.
  • Storm chances will pick up by the end of the week and into Saturday.
  • The best chance for rain in Charlotte will be on Saturday.

The best chance for rain in Charlotte will be on Saturday.

