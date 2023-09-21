FORECAST: Expect sunshine Friday afternoon before overnight rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Clouds are streaming into Charlotte but that’s not spoiling our day.
- Those clouds are coming off a storm down off the coast of Florida, which is gaining the attention of the National Hurricane Center.
- “While this storm may get a name (Ophelia), don’t worry,” meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- It will have a negligible impact on Charlotte’s weather. We’ll see a few showers late Friday and early Saturday. The wind will also pick up.
- There will be a bigger impact along our beaches, with a steady downpour through the start of the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group