FORECAST: Expect thunderstorms Friday, Saturday

- Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening.
- Expect some of these storms to be strong to severe.
- Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours, flooding, and lightning can happen with the storms.
- More of the same weather conditions are in Saturday’s forecast, too.
- Conditions will clear up Sunday, but it will be hot.
