FORECAST: Expect thunderstorms Friday, Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening.

Expect some of these storms to be strong to severe.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours, flooding, and lightning can happen with the storms.

More of the same weather conditions are in Saturday’s forecast, too.

Conditions will clear up Sunday, but it will be hot.

