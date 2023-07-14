Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect thunderstorms Friday, Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening.
  • Expect some of these storms to be strong to severe.
  • Damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours, flooding, and lightning can happen with the storms.
  • More of the same weather conditions are in Saturday’s forecast, too.
  • Conditions will clear up Sunday, but it will be hot.

