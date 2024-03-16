Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect a warm, sunny St. Patrick’s Day

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The forecast for St. Patrick’s Day in Charlotte calls for highs close to 70 under partly sunny skies.
  • By the time Tuesday arrives, morning lows will be near freezing with highs later in the day in the mid-50s.
  • Frost advisories will be possible on Tuesday due to the cold temps and the fact that the growing season has begun.
  • The cold snap is short-lived, though.
  • We warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week with our next storm system arriving on Friday night into Saturday.

