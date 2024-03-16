FORECAST: Expect a warm, sunny St. Patrick’s Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The forecast for St. Patrick’s Day in Charlotte calls for highs close to 70 under partly sunny skies.
- By the time Tuesday arrives, morning lows will be near freezing with highs later in the day in the mid-50s.
- Frost advisories will be possible on Tuesday due to the cold temps and the fact that the growing season has begun.
- The cold snap is short-lived, though.
- We warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week with our next storm system arriving on Friday night into Saturday.
