FORECAST: Expect a warm, sunny St. Patrick’s Day

The forecast for St. Patrick’s Day in Charlotte calls for highs close to 70 under partly sunny skies.

By the time Tuesday arrives, morning lows will be near freezing with highs later in the day in the mid-50s.

Frost advisories will be possible on Tuesday due to the cold temps and the fact that the growing season has begun.

The cold snap is short-lived, though.

We warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week with our next storm system arriving on Friday night into Saturday.

