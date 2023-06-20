TRACKING: Flash flood warnings in effect; tornado warnings expired

Strong storms moved into our area late Monday afternoon that produced rotation in the atmosphere, which prompted tornado warnings in Mecklenburg, Rowan, Iredell, and Cabarrus counties.

The tornadic threat ended shortly before 8:30 p.m.

However, the weather system brought torrential rainfall to the area well into the night. A flash flood warning was issued until 1:45 a.m. for those same counties.

Showers continued to push east into Stanly and Anson counties as the night moved on.

We are asking local emergency management agencies about any damage. No tornadoes have been confirmed.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT UPDATES

8:25 p.m.

Tornado warnings have expired.

7:52 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties until 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

_____

7:39 p.m.

Tornado Warnings extended for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties until 8:30 p.m.

_____

7:24 p.m.

Tornado warning canceled for Mecklenburg County.

_____

7:08 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties until 7:45 p.m.

Severe t-storm capable of producing a tornado located 6 miles NE of Huntersville moving NE 10 MPH @wsoctv @WSOCWeather — Madi Baggett (@madithemet) June 19, 2023

_____

Tornado Warning canceled for Rowan County.

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Summer may officially begin this week, but the overall weather pattern is more like something we would experience in March or April.

Expect batches of showers and thunderstorms starting Monday through the rest of the work week.

There will be a flooding risk.

The highest rain totals will be across the mountains, where there could be 6 inches or more.

The Charlotte metro may end up with more than 3 by the weekend when we start to dry out.

